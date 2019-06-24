PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monday marked the first day fireworks can be used in Arizona, and with a busy fire season already heating up, firefighters are urging caution.
"We're anticipating probably our busiest brush season, our most dangerous brush season, that we've had in decades," said Capt. Rob McDade of the Phoenix Fire Department.
Winter rains resulted in a thick layer of brush, making for tinderbox conditions across the state.
The Phoenix Fire Department says they've already had more major brush fire incidents in the city limits in the past few months than they did all last summer.
"So now that the fireworks are legal, we're just cautioning people," McDade said. "Maybe this is the year that we let the professionals do it. We understand the importance of people making a living on selling fireworks. They're legal. They're on the grocery store [shelves]. You see the stands along intersections and all of that. But really, the Phoenix Fire Department's statement is this might not be the best year to be shooting off fireworks."
Firefighters say if you do want to light fireworks, you should be at least 100 yards away from trees and other vegetation. They also advise you to keep a water source like a hose nearby, and soak any used fireworks before throwing them away.
Some fireworks -- like firecrackers or rockets -- are never allowed. Otherwise, fireworks are legal to use in certain municipalities until July 6.
