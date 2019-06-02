TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were rescued from a condominium fire by firefighters early Sunday morning in Tempe.
Over 50 firefighters from Tempe, Mesa and Scottsdale responded to the apartment fire that was called in by a neighbor near McClintock and University drives around 4:50 a.m.
[VIDEO: Fire crews battle Tempe apartment fire]
Brandon Siebert with the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department said when firefighters arrived on scene, they found a heavy fire on the balcony of a second-floor apartment.
Siebert said because the fire was in a dense condominium complex, the blaze triggered a first-alarm response.
Firefighters began fighting the fire and went into the apartment to search for any occupants. While inside, Siebert said two people were found asleep and rescued by firefighters from the burning apartment.
They were uninjured.
Siebert said crews evacuated about 10 people in total from surrounding units.
Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the balcony and a storage unit, limiting the damage.
Four people will be displaced by the fire due to damage.
No firefighters were injured and the fire remains under investigation.
(1) comment
Rescued or woken up and told they need to leave the apartment because of the fire?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.