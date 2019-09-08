PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix fire crews have rescued a man who was trapped in a bedroom of a burning home.
Fire officials say the blaze started in the garage of the home near 11th Avenue and Greenway Parkway just after 11 a.m. Sunday.
The 911 caller told the operator that a man was trapped in a bedroom, in bed and immobile. A second man was inside the home but was able to get out.
When fire crews arrived, they deployed a quick attack line to the house and were able to rescue the patient from the bedroom and bring him to safety.
A neighbor showed us dramatic cell phone video and talked to us about what she witnessed after her neighbors garage erupted into flames
“I looked out and the house was on fire the whole garage was just bursting in flames it was just bursting out of the garage. You always see this stuff on the news, but you never get to see it in real life”
Crews battled the rapidly growing fire inside the garage by prying the entire garage door from the house in order to stop that fire.
“The craziest thing was just seeing them yank the garage door off of the house, I’ve never seen anything like that,” said that neighbor.
Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading but the charred scars left behind paint the picture of this fire's intensity. Neighbors say it was quite the site to see and credit that quick actions of the firefighters from keeping the fire from spreading to other homes.
“Definitely gets your adrenaline going a little bit you get kinda nervous, a little shocking.”
Both men were treated by fire crews and transported to the hospital in stable condition.
No firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.