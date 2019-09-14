LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man was rescued from a car that crashed into a canal in the West Valley Saturday night.
Phoenix Fire Department spokesman, Captain Kenny Overton, says their crews were called to a car accident near 35th Avenue and Dobbins Road shortly after 9 p.m.
When they got on scene they found a single car in a canal.
Overton says there was a man in the back of the car that was trapped and needed to be cut from the vehicle. He was conscious and talking to the rescuers.
Technical rescue crews were called to take the man from the vehicle, says Overton. "The car crashed into the canal at a precarious angle, presenting challenges for rescue crews," says Overton.
Firefighters stabilized the car and then used a Holmatro tool, often referred to as 'the jaws of life', to remove the roof of the vehicle to gain access to the patient, says Overton.
The man who was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.