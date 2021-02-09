GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after he crashed his car into a canal in Glendale on Tuesday afternoon and fire crews had to save him.
It happened in the area of 79th and Missouri avenues. Aerial video shows a white Honda sedan with severe front-end damage and the water about halfway up the car. Firefighters said the driver's leg was trapped so he couldn't get out. Crews came up with a plan and used hand tools to free his leg. They then pulled him out of the water to safety. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Firefighters said he was the only one inside the car. Detectives didn't say what led up to the crash. An investigation is underway.