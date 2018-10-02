PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -
"That's what fire departments do. They rescue people."
Phoenix firefighters saved the day Tuesday as they came to the rescues of multiple drivers who got stranded as they tried to drive through flooded washes.
Our state has seen record rainfall, with Tuesday ranking as the 10th wettest day in Arizona history, according to the National Weather Service.
One of the most hazardous areas in the Valley appeared to be in north Phoenix, as morning storms dumped water in washes on the roads near 44th Street and Tatum, an area known as Tatum Basin.
As our chopper flew over head we saw dozens of cars up to their hubcaps as drivers tried to make it through the flooded washes.
Not everyone made it, and we saw many cars stall out and the drivers remained stuck. Even a city bus had a hard time getting through.
Luckily, Phoenix firefighters were able to make it through the high water in their fire truck.
One after another, firefighters pulled drivers , passengers and even children from the stranded cars and brought them to safety in the firetrucks.
In all, eight people were trapped in five cars. All of the eight were rescued and they are safe.
It was quite a scene, and those who got stuck were lucky the fire crews were able to get through the water to them.
"We've not seen this before" said Bruce Haffner as from the news chopper above the flooding.
"Cars driving through it, swamped; stuck," Bruce continued. "Luckily, firefighters were able to come through with their big engine truck and literally carry people out of the car windows."
.@PHXFire to the rescue! Firefighters helped 8 people trapped in flooded waters at Tatum near Shea. 5 cars involved, everyone is fine. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/kzJr7oAsip— Kylee Cruz (@KyleeCruzTV) October 2, 2018
⚠️🌊 Flooding near Tatum and Shea. Don’t drive through flooded roadways! Video from @chopperguyhd #azwx #azfamily pic.twitter.com/in5t5lQATr— Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) October 2, 2018
(1) comment
Should firefighters really be driving half million dollar fire engines into deep flood waters?? Turning a fire engine into a U-boat can be costly...
