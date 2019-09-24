PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Severe weather has already caused massive flooding, wind damage, and even tornadoes, but it was also likely started two house fires Monday night.
Firefighters said a house fire near Tatum Boulevard and Lincoln Drive was ignited by a lightning strike around 8 p.m.
Neighbors called 911 saying lightning struck the roof of the house, causing it to catch fire.
Firefighters were able to quickly locate the fire and extinguish the flames.
A second house fire occurred later Monday night near Bell Road and 175th Avenue.
Firefighters said lightning likely started a fire in the attic of the home.
A neighbor told Arizona's Family he saw plumes of smoke and small flames coming from the attic.
Fire crews were able to stop the flames before more damage was caused to the house.
No injuries were reported in either fire.