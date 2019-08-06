PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Firefighters are investigating an unknown powder found in downtown Phoenix Tuesday evening.
Four people were put in quarantine as a precaution because they were near the powder, which was found in the mailroom of a high-rise building near Central Avenue and Washington Street around 7 p.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said.
Crews said the four didn't have any signs of becoming sick and didn't touch the substance.
There were no evacuations.
There are no initial indications that the powder is contaminated with any harmful substances, but a Phoenix police bomb squad and a Phoenix Fire Department Hazmat crew were sent in for certainty.
Just before 9 p.m., the powder was taken out of the building.
Firefighters say the powder isn't an atmospheric contaminant or an explosive.
"It's an unknown substance and for that reason we have to take every precaution to make sure our members are safe and also the people in the building are safe as well," said Capt. Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department.
He said the powder was mailed to the building in a manila envelope.
The state crime lab will determine what the powder actually is.
(1) comment
Asu downtown campus..
