PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix and Tempe firefighters responded to reports of an injured hiker at Papago Park Wednesday afternoon.
[RAW VIDEO: Firefighters rescue injured hiker from Papago Mountain]
Another hiker on the trail found the man. He was not responsive.
When crews arrived, they determined the injured hiker fell approximately 40 feet.
Crews used a big wheel to take the man down the mountain to a waiting ambulance.
The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital. His prognosis was not immediately available.
