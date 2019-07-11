YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Firefighters in Yavapai County had a surprise encounter this week when a feathered friend paid them an unexpected visit.
On Wednesday, crews from Central Arizona Fire and Medical were leaving the training center when they spotted an owl in the shallow end of a portable water tank.
Hoping not to spook the owl, they approached it carefully.
When the owl didn't fly away, firefighters knew it was injured.
After donning safety gear, one firefighter was able to get the owl wrapped in a blanket and pick it up.
Crews brought the injured owl to Prescott Valley Pet Clinic. Clinic staffers then contacted Arizona Game and Fish so the bird could be taken to the appropriate facility.
Central Arizona Fire and Medical posted on its Facebook page: "You never know what new adventure a day on the engine will bring!"
(2) comments
Who [ohmy]
Hoo knew!
