TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was Tucson firefighters to the rescue this weekend, as crews saved not one, but two small dogs who were trapped in a smoke-filled home.

Fire crews responded to a grease fire at a house in the north Tucson area just after 3:30 on Saturday afternoon. The owner was able to evacuate safely as firefighters doused the flames. But her two dogs were still trapped inside the house.

In a video released by the Tucson Fire Department and shared on Twitter Monday, you can see a firefighter scouring the smoky rooms of the house, calling, "Here, puppy! Here puppy!"

The video shows the firefighter locate one tiny, scared dog cowering under a nightstand in the bedroom. "We got one!" you can hear the firefighter say, as he scooped up the dog and delivered it safely to the owner.

But it wasn't all clear yet. "There should be one more," you can hear in the video. So, the firefighter heads back inside the smoky house. "We've gotta go back," he says.

Moments later, the firefighter locates and scoops up the second petrified pup and carries him to safety. 

"There you go," he says, as he hands over the second dog. "Thank you," you can hear the owner say. 

The dogs inhaled a bit of smoke, but we're told they have since made a full recovery.

Great work, Tucson firefighters! 

 

