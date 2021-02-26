SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A fire in Scottsdale Friday afternoon left a home with significant damage.
Scottsdale Fire Department spokesman Andy McDonald says the first-alarm fire was reported around 4 p.m. in a neighborhood near 82nd Street and Indian School Road.
Fire units from the Scottsdale Fire Department, along with Tempe, Mesa Fire and Medical, and Phoenix fire departments, responded to the scene to work on the fire, says McDonald.
There are no reported injuries. Roads in the area were closed as crews were on scene.
Scottsdale fire department with Tempe fire, Mesa fire and Phoenix fire are on scene of a working house fire near Indian school and 82nd St. All major roads in the area are closed. pic.twitter.com/axYHuJi6J4— Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) February 27, 2021