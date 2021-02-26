Scottsdale house fire

Fire crews from multiple cities responded to a Scottsdale house fire Friday afternoon.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A fire in Scottsdale Friday afternoon left a home with significant damage.

Scottsdale Fire Department spokesman Andy McDonald says the first-alarm fire was reported around 4 p.m. in a neighborhood near 82nd Street and Indian School Road.

Fire units from the Scottsdale Fire Department, along with Tempe, Mesa Fire and Medical, and Phoenix fire departments, responded to the scene to work on the fire, says McDonald.

There are no reported injuries. Roads in the area were closed as crews were on scene.

 

