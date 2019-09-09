PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters are trying to control a fire at a tire shop in Phoenix early Monday morning.
Over 70 firefighters are working to control the first-alarm blaze near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road.
Fire officials say when crews first arrived, they found heavy amounts of smoke coming from multiple areas of the building.
When the Arizona's Family news chopper made it over the fire, smoke could be seen billowing from the Big O Tires as crews sprayed water onto the roof.
Fire officials say crews were eventually able to make it inside of the store and begin fighting the fire, but they had trouble reaching the main source of the fire.
Because of the challenges, fire officials say crews were forced to pull out of the building and defensively battle the flames.
Bell Road is closed in both directions at 23rd Avenue and the Interstate 17/Bell Road off-ramp is closed while fire crews battle the flames.
The scene remains very active and the investigation into what caused the fire is unknown.
