PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters battled a huge house fire in west Phoenix on Thursday evening. Flames broke out at a home in the area of 51st Avenue and Thomas Road at around 6 p.m.
Arizona's Family news chopper flew over the scene. Heavy clouds of dark smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the house. And big flames were seen shooting out from the side of the home.
Fire officials said the initial reports indicated that the entire house was filled with smoke. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze in the attic and lead everyone living in the home to safety. Nine people and two dogs have been displaced. Phoenix Fire Crisis Response teams are working with them to find them shelter. No injuries were reported. Fire crews don't know yet what sparked the blaze.