PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix fire crews had a tough battle on their hands Monday as they fought a second-alarm fire in 110-degree heat.
The fire broke out around noon on Monday at a building near Central Avenue and Broadway Road.
Initial calls to 911 reported heavy smoke coming from the rear of a medium sized commercial building, which reportedly housed the organization "Mary's Ministries."
When fire crews arrived at the scene, all of the occupants had gotten out of the building, and heavy smoke fire were pouring from the second floor.
Our chopper flew overhead, as crews used hoses to douse the flames. The roof appeared to be caved in and blackened.
Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.
Earlier, an Arizona Department of Transpiration camera on Interstate 17 showed black smoke pouring from the fire. But a short time later, the smoke began to thin as crews began to get the flames under control.
Crews were able to stop the flames from spreading to adjacent buildings.
No one was hurt in the fire.
The cause remains under investigation.
