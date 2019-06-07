Firefighters battled a massive structure fire in north Phoenix early Friday morning.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix firefighters battled a massive structure fire Friday morning.

The fire broke out just before 6:30 a.m. near 27th Street and Greenway Road

Arizona's Family news chopper was over the scene where thick, black smoke could be seen billowing from the home. 

[PHOTOS: Crews battle massive structure fire in north Phoenix]

It is not clear whether anyone was home at the time of the fire or whether there were any injuries.

Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.

 

