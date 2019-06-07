PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix firefighters battled a massive structure fire Friday morning.
The fire broke out just before 6:30 a.m. near 27th Street and Greenway Road.
Arizona's Family news chopper was over the scene where thick, black smoke could be seen billowing from the home.
It is not clear whether anyone was home at the time of the fire or whether there were any injuries.
"Massive" fire....really ? Come on man.
