PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters battled a massive third-alarm fire at a Phoenix strip mall early Sunday morning.
Over 60 firefighters were at the scene near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
[WATCH: Over 60 firefighters battle strip mall fire in Phoenix]
Fire crews were dispatched to the strip mall around 4 a.m. after reports of black smoke coming from the ABC Discount Center.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the fire has completely burned through the discount store.
The roof of the ABC Discount Center collapsed, but luckily, no one was inside.
Fire crews were able to contain the fire before it severely damaged the nearby stores. However, some of the occupancies were damaged by smoke.
Fire crews battled the flames for more than 3 hours. Fire officials said crews will remain on scene for several hours putting out hot spots.
They are still determining if the other businesses will be able to open today.
Van Buren Street is closed between 31st and 35th Avenues while fire crews fought the flames.
No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No other details have been released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest on this developing story.