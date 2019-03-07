PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters from the Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria fire departments battled a large fire at a home in north Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.
According to Capt. Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department, the fire started after about 4 p.m. at a home near 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive.
Overton said dispatchers received numerous 911 calls from neighbors describing thick, black smoke coming from the roof of the home.
The homeowners and their pets were all safely outside of the home when crews arrived.
Firefighters were able to gain control and put the fire out. The family of six living in the home is now displaced.
No firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
