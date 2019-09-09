PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters have a huge blaze under control at a North Phoenix tire shop Monday morning.
Over 70 firefighters worked to extinguish the first-alarm blaze near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road.
Fire officials say when crews first arrived, they found heavy amounts of smoke coming from multiple areas of the building.
When the Arizona's Family news chopper made it over the fire, smoke could be seen billowing from the Big O Tires as crews sprayed water onto the roof.
Fire officials say crews were eventually able to make it inside of the store and begin fighting the fire, but they had trouble reaching the main source of the fire.
Because of the challenges, fire officials say crews were forced to pull out of the building and defensively battle the flames.
Firefighters will remain on scene overhauling the building.
Bell Road will be closed in both directions at 23rd Avenue and the Interstate 17/Bell Road off-ramp will be closed while firefighters remain on scene.
No injuries have been reported from the fire and the cause remains under investigation.