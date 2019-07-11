EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of firefighters battled the heat and the flames at an apartment complex in El Mirage.
[RAW VIDEO: Firefighters battle heat, flames at El Mirage apartment complex]
Crews were called out around 2 p.m. on Thursday to the complex on Thunderbird Road, just east of El Mirage Road.
[PHOTOS: Fire damages apartment complex in El Mirage]
The assignment was increased to a second alarm, which means more regular fire engines, ladder trucks and firefighters were called to the scene.
According to the Red Cross, the fire damaged eight to 10 apartments.
Crews are assessing the damage and providing assistance for those who need it, Red Cross said.
(2) comments
I' ll be dog gone, its all gone! [scared]
Good job firefighters! Get out of those recliners, put down those XBox controllers and pick up your hoses! There's water to be squirted!
