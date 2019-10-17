PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several firefighters battled a fire at a Phoenix strip mall early Thursday morning.
The Phoenix Fire Department said the fire appeared to have started in a detached shed, then extended to the strip mall near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Two stores were involved in the fire and flames were also coming from the roof.
Officials said firefighters quickly made entry into the businesses and extinguished the fire.
Fire crews checked to make sure the fire didn't extend into any other stores, as well.
Fire investigators are on scene determining the cause of the fire, which is unknown at this time.
Fire officials said no injuries have been reported.