SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters battled a huge house fire in Sun City early Friday morning.
The fire broke out before 7 a.m. at home near 107th and Peoria avenues.
According to Sun City Battalion Chief Jason Casey, the fire started in the carport of the home and extended to the house.
One person is being evaluated for smoke inhalation. Other than that, there were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BREAKING NOW: Several west valley fire departments have put out a house fire that sent up very large flames and left a mess behind of damage. We just arrived on scene, working to get more details back to the #azfamily newsroom. pic.twitter.com/XHAhpaMr21— Cameron Ridle (@CameronRidle) January 25, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.