SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters battled a huge house fire in Sun City early Friday morning. 

The fire broke out before 7 a.m. at home near 107th and Peoria avenues

According to Sun City Battalion Chief Jason Casey, the fire started in the carport of the home and extended to the house. 

One person is being evaluated for smoke inhalation. Other than that, there were no injuries reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.