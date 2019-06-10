PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Fire crews are fighting a first-alarm fire just south of downtown Phoenix.
[PHOTOS: First-alarm fire at Phoenix building]
The fire broke out around noon on Monday at a building near Central Avenue and Broadway Road.
Our chopper flew overhead, as crews used hoses to douse the flames. The roof appeared to be caved in and blackened. Fire crews were seen at a building called Mary's Ministries.
Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.
Earlier, an Arizona Department of Transpiration camera on Interstate 17 showed black smoke pouring from the fire. But a short time later, the smoke began to thin.
(1) comment
You guys never proofread before submitting to the website? "Arizona Department of Transpiration" Seems rather planted to me.
