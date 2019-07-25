MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A newly remodeled Burger King in Mesa caught fire early Thursday morning, according to fire officials.
Dozens of fire crews responded to the first-alarm fire near Recker and McKellips roads.
[WATCH: Burger King goes up in flames in Mesa]
Fire officials said the fire started in the kitchen and made its way into the attic. A nearby Fry's employee heading into work spotted the fire and called it in to 911.
Once fire crews arrived, they were able to gain control of the blaze in the kitchen.
However, fire officials said because of the recent remodel, the attic space was likely still on fire as they searched for hidden areas. That's when the flames shot through the roof.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the rest of the blaze after climbing ladders to access the flames on the roof.
Fire officials said no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(1) comment
Charbroiled humbergers special. [scared]
