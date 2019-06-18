PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters battled flames at a house fire in Phoenix Tuesday evening and did everything they could to protect neighboring homes.
It was a first-alarm house fire in the area of 35th Avenue and Greenway Road. A first-alarm assignment means additional resources were needed to get the fire under control.
[WATCH Raw Video: Firefighter battle PHX house fire reaching next door]
Crews from both the Phoenix and Glendale fire departments arrived at the home to help battle the fire.
When firefighters got to the scene, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the house, according to a Phoenix Fire Department spokesman.
Arizona's Family had its chopper in the air to get an aerial view of the house fire.
The fire appeared to spread through the attic. It also looked like fire reached the carport next to the home.
While working to knock down the flames, crews also tried to keep them from spreading.
Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade confirmed that the fire did reach the house next door.
The roof of the burning home collapsed while firefighters battled the fire. The Phoenix Fire Department said when firefighters went into the home to do a search, rescue and fire attack, the roof began to come down on them.
At that point, firefighters went outside and quickly shifted to a defensive strategy. They stayed with their offensive operation for the house next door.
One of the firefighters fell off a ladder during the process. He was seen walking off the fall.
It is still unclear whether anyone was injured due to the fire. It's also unknown if anyone was inside the home.
McDade said no injuries were reported.
