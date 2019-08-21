A firefighter was injured while battling a new brush fire that sparked Wednesday afternoon north of Phoenix.

NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A firefighter has been injured battling a brush fire north of Phoenix.

The injury is minor, according to Capt. Kenny Overton of the Phoenix Fire Department, explaining that the Daisy Mountain firefighter fell and hit his head. He reportedly was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital.

The three-alarm New River Fire broke out around 2 p.m. near New River and Saddle Mountain roads, east of Lake Pleasant.

Nearly 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

AZ State Forestry tweeted saying the fire had been threatening nearby as and power lines. So a air tanker was called in from California to assist. 

By sunset Wednesday night, the fire had been successfully contained.

Fire officials gave conflicting reports on the final size of the fire, between 250 to 700 acres. The Arizona State Forestry Department reported flames up to 8 feet high.

There are no structures threatened by the fire.

New River Road had been shut down from Carefree Highway to Circle Mountain Rd, but is expected to re-open by midnight. 

There's no word on how the fire started.

 

