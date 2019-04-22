PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new law went into effect on Monday banning texting and driving and a Valley firefighter has worked for three years to see this day.
"It is a terrible reality to come here to tell my dad about my day," Jonathan Hall said at Greenwood Cemetery in Phoenix. On April 2, 2016, a driver who was reaching down, looking for her phone, crashed into his father Tom on his motorcycle. Hall has been working to change the laws ever since.
"I thought at first it would be a common sense no-brainer, it seems that way," Hall said. "But it is difficult to get things through legislation."
Hall and his son, Aiden, who was only 5 when his grandfather was killed, stood behind the governor as he signed the new texting and driving ban into law.
Then, Hall came back to Greenwood Cemetery to tell his dad about his day.
"I wanted to really make him proud and I feel like if he could tell me something today he would tell me that," Hall said.
Hall said the law will not completely change people's behavior. So when he's not fighting fires, he's volunteering at schools, warning schoolkids about the dangers of texting behind the wheel.
