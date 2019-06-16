PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A firefighter and two other people are hurt following an incident involving carbon monoxide near the Scottsdale/Phoenix border Sunday morning.
The incident occurred at a home near 64th Street and Thunderbird Road.
Firefighters from the Phoenix and Scottsdale fire departments Initially responded for call of an elderly woman complaining of head pain, shaking, and nausea.
When firefighters arrived, they found an elderly woman and her husband experiencing similar symptom.
Phoenix fire said the couple were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Shortly thereafter, one of the firefighters began feeling nauseous and lightheaded.
Fire crews later discovered that a vehicle in the garage was running and emitting exhaust into the garage and home.
Phoenix fire said that the vehicle was last used Saturday evening and may have been running through the night.
The firefighter was also transported to a hospital in stable condition.
