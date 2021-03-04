SELLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A firefighter on the Tohono O’odham Nation was arrested Monday after authorities say he was operating a meth lab at his mobile home in Sells, Arizona.
According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Stephen Folson, 36, and Desiree Saraficio, 29 admitted to possessing and manufacturing methamphetamine after several federal agents searched their home south of Tucson. Court documents state that Folson was being investigated because multiple agencies had leads that pointed to suspicious overseas purchases and shipments spanning several months.
Documents state that Folson was seen by agents picking up a package from a post office that had a large amount of allergy and sinus medication, ingredients commonly used to make meth, then heading back to his mobile home. Documents state that Saraficio was later seen leaving the home and was pulled over for a traffic stop where she was detained. ICE officials say agents then arrived at the home and encountered Folson and his two teenage sons and a meth lab in use as well as a substantial amount of equipment to make meth.
Court records state that after he was arrested, Folson admitted he has been using methamphetamine for 9 to 10 years and has been cooking the drug for about three years. Folson told agents that he gets his ingredients to make the meth from China and Canada by ordering them online and paying for them with his debit card. Folson told agents that he knows cooking meth is dangerous and toxic but needs it to function. ICE said he told them that he smoked more and more meth, to where he now must "smoke at least once an hour to stay awake."
"Meth labs are basically ticking time bombs, waiting for a single spark to ignite and explode causing irreparable damage and in the most extreme cases, death,” said special agent in charge, Scott Brown. "Not only is this an environmental hazard, but one that should have never been operated by someone in a position of public trust."