TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Arizona State University has asked a retired chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court to look into concerns about “unethical policies” raised by an economics professor who was fired.
Mark Searle, the executive vice president and university provost, emailed the Hon. Ruth V. McGregor on Monday asked her to conduct “an independent review and prepare a report ….”
[APP USERS: Click here to read the letter]
The request comes in the wake of Brian Goegan’s dismissal. He claimed in an email to his students that he was fired for questioning what he called “unethical policies.”
Goegan’s first claim is that the economics department requires a digital learning tool, called Mindtap, for two of its courses, so students can turn in homework online. But they have to pay for it.
“Making students pay to turn in their homework is something that is not right,” Goegan said.
[ORIGINAL STORY: ASU economics professor's email goes viral, raises questions after he is let go]
According to Goegan, the provost, Searle, received a grant from the company behind Mindtap to be part of a project. He said the students’ homework money is helping fund the provost’s project.
ASU said there is no grant and that Mindtap is optional, not required for traditional courses.
Goegan’s second claim is that the professors of three econ courses had to keep nearly a third of their students from passing. He said the provost wanted to make it look like students were having a hard time passing so this new program could "fix it."
“We were told that we needed to get around 10 percent D’s, 10 percent E’s and 10 percent withdrawals,” Goegan said. Letter D, E and withdrawals are all considered non-passing grades.
ASU denies his claim.
According to ASU, Goegan was fired for various shortcomings, but no details have been made public.
ASU’s student government demanded “an independent investigation by a legal body that is not related to the university ….”
[RELATED: ASU students call for investigation into professor's claims of corruption]
Now that Searle has reached out to McGregor, it looks like that’s going to happen.
"While I feel strongly that each allegation is false, I agree with your view that there is a need for a third party to review the facts in question in a deliberative and thoughtful manner," Searle said in a letter to the student government Tuesday.
Searle outlined several avenues of investigation in his letter to McGregor, including contact between ASU and providers of adaptive courseware, the terms of grants or donations to the university, payments to ASU by the maker of Mindtap, a comparison of student costs for both traditional and adaptive courses, as well as grades in those courses.
Searle has requested McGregor’s report by Friday, May 17.
Appointed by former Gov. Jane Hull, McGregor served on the Arizona Supreme Court from 1998 until she retired on June 30, 2009. She became chief justice in June 2005.
Before ascending to the Supreme Court, McGregor served on the Arizona Court of Appeals.
In the early '80s, she was a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor. In an online interview in 2014, McGregor said it was during that clerkship that she decided she wanted to be a judge.
