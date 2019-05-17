PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A fire broke out while workers were installing an air conditioning unit at a Phoenix townhouse on Friday afternoon.
It happened near 10th Street and Maryland Avenue.
Firefighters say during the air conditioning installation, the building started to fill up with smoke. The fire apparently started in the walls.
Everyone evacuated before fire crews got there.
The smoke was seen in the first and second floor.
Because of the size of the complex and the danger that the flames could spread, fire crews said they increased the response to a first alarm, meaning dozens of firefighters and other resources were called.
The fire was under control in 15 minutes, firefighters said.
The fire department is helping two people and two dogs find a place to stay.
No one was hurt.
An investigation is underway into what sparked the flames.
