PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A $3.5 million home caught fire early Tuesday morning in Paradise Valley.
Phoenix fire Capt. Rob McDade said that crews from Phoenix and Scottsdale were called out to the home near McDonald Drive and Scottsdale Road after the smoke alarms went off.
When firefighters arrived just after 1 a.m., they found smoke inside the home and a smoldering fire behind the entertainment center.
McDade said firefighters extinguished the fire quickly but then discovered that the fire had spread to the attic.
More crews were called out and they put out what remained of the fire in the attic.
The approximately 7,000-square-foot home is currently on sale and staged with furniture. It is selling for $3.5 million, according to Zillow.
No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.
(1) comment
how long for sale? what does zillow say price should be? what have latest offers been? how much is owed on house? this article then goes from a low key whatever one to a giant aha one if questions are answered a certain way.
