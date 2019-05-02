SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire crews feared a roof was going to collapse when they were fighting a house fire in Surprise on Thursday afternoon.
The firefighters were called out to the home near Bell and El Mirage roads around 2:30 p.m.
Crews were going with an "offensive" strategy but when the roof started to sag, they pulled out and went defensive.
Aerial video shows the roof did collapse and there is a huge hole in the house.
Crews said no one was hurt.
It's unclear what caused the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.