GOODYEAR, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – A fire was burning at a Waste Management transfer station in Goodyear. It was reported just before 5 a.m. Dozens of firefighters from Buckeye Valley, Buckeye, Goodyear, Avondale, and Phoenix are on the scene at 187th Avenue and McDowell Road.

A spokesman with the Buckeye Valley Fire Department said crews are dealing with a “a deep-seated fire in waste material.” Fire teams are working with Waste Management heavy equipment to spread everything out. Gray smoke billowing from the building was visible from quite a distance.

According to Waste Management’s website, the transfer station takes only non-hazardous materials like construction and demolition debris, municipal solid waste, and yard waste.

Goodyear is about 20 minutes west of Phoenix along Interstate 10.

