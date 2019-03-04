NEAR MESA (3TV/CBS 5) – Massive flames were pouring from the garage of a home on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community early Monday afternoon, and Arizona’s Family reporter Jason Barry was there.
Barry was in the field working on another story when he saw the inferno in the area of Loop 202 Red Mountain and Gilbert Road near the Mesa border.
Black smoke was pouring off the house.
We don’t yet know how the fire started but we are working to get that information and will update this story with details as they come in in the newsroom.
