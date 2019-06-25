GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A fire at a Glendale apartment complex chased several people from their apartments early Tuesday afternoon.
Crews were called out to the complex near 67th and Olive avenues shortly before 1:30 p.m.
[PHOTOS: Aerials of the scene]
The fire started in a second-floor apartment, according to Glendale Fire Department spokeswoman Ashley Losch.
“Originally there was lots of active fire and multiple apartments were evacuated,” she wrote in an email to Arizona’s Family.
Losch said the person who lived in the apartment will not be able to go home. Neighbors might be displaced because of water damage.
It’s not clear how the fire started.
No injuries have been reported.
Second story apartment fire with heavy smoke and fire when the crews arrived. New reports of a patient are just coming in. pic.twitter.com/mht0HUTFBW— Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) June 25, 2019
Roof operations on the back side of the apartment fire. pic.twitter.com/vAsgApUB6U— Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) June 25, 2019
