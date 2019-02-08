PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family of three is being assisted with a place to stay after their home went up in flames overnight in Phoenix.
The family evacuated their home and dialed 911 after one of them was awoken to a loud bang and smoke alarms sometime after 11 p.m.
Capt. Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department said crews arrived at the home near Cactus and Cave Creek roads and discovered heavy fire coming from the roof.
As crews began to fight the fire, firefighters were able to determine that everyone inside the home had safely exited.
Overton said due to the size of the blaze, the fire was upgraded to a first-alarm which sent in more resources, including additional firefighters, to help get it extinguished.
The home was declared a complete loss and the family of three, a mother, son and daughter, will be displaced because of the fire.
A crisis response team is working to find shelter for the family due to the displacement.
Overton said crews will remain on scene while they overhaul the structure and determine a cause of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
