MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two mobile homes were destroyed and a man was taken to a hospital after a fire in east Mesa overnight.
The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near Ellsworth and Broadway roads.
Fire officials say a woman noticed smoke coming from a mobile home next to hers and alerted the man inside.
They both got out but the man suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital.
Both the woman's and man's mobile homes were badly damaged in the fire and are unlivable.
Fire officials say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
It remains under investigation.
No firefighters were injured battling the fire.