PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire broke out in a Phoenix storage yard destroying a mobile home late Monday night.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the fire started just before midnight at a storage yard near 23rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading, but a mobile home was destroyed.
Phoenix FD said the fire would likely displace three people, but no one was home when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.