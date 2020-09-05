PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- With scorching weather outside, the Phoenix Fire Department is sounding the alarm for hikers hitting the trails this weekend. The department had five mountain rescues on Saturday.

Three of the mountain rescues came at Camelback Mountain. With the weather hotter than usual this September, the Phoenix Fire Department is urging you to take precautions before you step on the trail.

Arizona's Family spoke to the fire department as they rescued a woman at Camelback's Echo Canyon.

"It's so important that you choose the right time to go hike, early in the mornings, cooler parts of the day. Bring light color clothing. Bring a cell phone, in this case the patient was able to call 911," said Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Todd Keller.