PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Firefighters went to a northwest Phoenix home Tuesday afternoon after they received reports that the outside of it was on fire.
[WATCH: Fire crews battle flames of northwest Phoenix house fire]
When firefighters arrived at the house near 39th Avenue and Loop 101, they discovered that the fire outside of the house reached the inside of the home.
"When our crews initially rolled up on scene, there was a large fire on the south end of the lot," said Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Danny Giles. "It started out as an exterior fire that quickly extended into the home."
Despite the spread of the fire, firefighters controlled it enough to search for anyone who could be inside the home. They determined that no one was inside of the house.
"Fortunately, everyone was able to get out of the home on their own power," Giles said. "When our crews got here, the homeowner was outside telling us everyone was outside."
[WATCH: Raw video of firefighters attacking flames of northwest Phoenix house fire]
As the fire started burning through the roof, firefighters decided that it was best to extinguish the fire from the outside and quickly shift to a defensive strategy.
"By the time crews were able to get here and make an attack on the fire, it had spread into the attic and most of the home," Giles said.
Their decision to attack the fire from the outside first prevented other nearby homes from catching on fire.
Without anyone being harmed, the firefighters successfully extinguished the fire from the outside.
A nearby neighbor, Rick Schuerger, witnessed the house going up in flames.
"I heard a pop. I was inside. I heard my dog get upset," said Schuerger. "By the time I got to the window and looked over here [direction of the house], there was (sic) just smoke and flames coming up that back fence-- up the backside of that house."
Schuerger remembered being shocked at what he saw.
"I was like 'Wow! That's a big fire,'" he said. "Then I heard sirens and I was like, 'Alright. At least somebody's on it.'"
Schuerger added that he was passing out water to the people who lived in the burning home as firefighters tackled the fire.
"It's terrible! That whole house looks like it's gone," he said.
The homeowner lives with others, but it is unknown how many people will be displaced.
The Phoenix Fire Department is investigating how this fire started.
