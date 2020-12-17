PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Firefighters battled a fire at a popular pizza place in Phoenix late Wednesday night.
The fire broke out at Lou Malnati's Pizzeria just after 10 p.m. on the corner of 56th Street and Indian School Road.
According to Capt. Todd Keller of the Phoenix Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene to find coming from the roof of the small building. Firefighters were able to secure a water supply and extend their hose lines inside to attack the fire.
Fire crews were able to locate the fire in the wall near the rear of the building. They were able to knock the fire down quickly and keep it from extending to the business next door.
Keller said no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.