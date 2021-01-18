MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of firefighters battled a huge fire at a Mesa apartment complex on Monday afternoon.
Crews were called out to the complex on Main Street just west of Dobson Road on a call of a mattress fire. When they got there, they saw flames shooting out the windows and balcony of a second-floor apartment. Because of the complex and the fire's size, the assignment was bumped up to a "second alarm," meaning a total of 60 to 70 firefighters were called out with ladder trucks and other resources.
"Our crews made a tremendous attack from the exterior putting water into those windows and the balcony and the bedroom," said Capt. Mike Castillo with the Mesa Fire and Medical Department.
The fire extended into the attic. By the time the fire was put out, eight apartments were damaged.
"Those affected apartments were affected by some fire damage, some water damage, some smoke damage," said Castillo.
Castillo didn't say how many people had to stay somewhere else because of the damage. No one was hurt. An investigation is underway.