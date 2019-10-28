MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- An aggressive fire destroyed a trailer home in Mesa Monday morning, but crews were able to save many of the family pets.
The blaze broke out near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue.
The fire extended into a second trailer before crews were able to douse the flames.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters managed to save multiple pets from the blaze, including a rabbit, a cat and three turtles.
The home's residents say that several pets are unaccounted for, but that they may have run from the trailer when it caught fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.