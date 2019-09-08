PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix fire crews have rescued a man who was trapped in a bedroom of a burning home.
Fire officials say the blaze started in the garage of the home near 11th Avenue and Greenway Parkway just after 11 a.m. Sunday.
The 911 caller told the operator that a man was trapped in a bedroom, in bed and immobile.
When fire crews arrived, they deployed a quick attack line to the house and were able to rescue the patient from the bedroom and bring him to safety.
The patient was treated by fire crews and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
No firefighters were injured.
Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to the interior of the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.