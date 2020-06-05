SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Fire crews battled a blaze at a large home in Sedona Friday morning. Flames broke out around 7:30 a.m. in a neighborhood near the Chapel of the Holy Cross.
When crews arrived, they found the house, two vehicles, and a piece of equipment on fire. The fire had also spread into some nearby brush and was starting to scorch a neighboring home. Fire crews quickly went to work protecting the neighboring structure and confining the fire.
The smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.“The smoke column was very impressive and was visible from quite a distance,” said Fire Marshal Jon Davis.
A roofing contractor working at the site reported the fire when their tar pot malfunctioned and caught on fire. One roofer was trapped on the roof for a short time when the fire grew to big for him to escape, since the ladder to the roof had been placed near the tar pot. Crews actually had to extinguish burning tar that was running down the driveway toward them as they approached the home.
“Our firefighters did an amazing job in handling this situation,” said Davis. “Upon arrival they had two structures, two vehicles, a piece of portable equipment, and a brush fire to contend with, all at the same time."
Fire investigators have determined that a malfunction of the tar pot heating system is the likely cause of the fire, but the investigation remains open to determine the exact cause. “We will be doing an in depth examination of the tar pot in the next couple of days, after it has had a chance to cool down,” said Davis.
Damage to the original structure is estimated at $100,000. The two vehicles and tar pot are total losses with damage a total estimate of $50,000 for all three. Damage to the neighboring structure is estimated at $5,000. No injuries were reported.
@SedonaFD responding to a working structure fire this am. Crews arrived on scene to find a residential structure, two vehicles, and a piece of power equipment on fire with some extension into the wildland interface. #SedonaFD #SedonaFire #WorkingFire pic.twitter.com/SBmomVBouz— Sedona Fire District (@SedonaFD) June 5, 2020