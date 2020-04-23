PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Panda Express restaurant in Phoenix caught fire on Thursday, sending employees fleeing to safety and making for a hot start to the morning for firefighters.
The fire broke out at around 8 a.m. at the restaurant near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Witnesses reported seeing flames shooting from the roof.
Fire crews from Phoenix, Tolleson and Glendale all coordinated efforts to fight the fire. Panda Express had not yet opened to customers, but employees were inside the building prepping for the day's meals. All the employees were able to safely evacuate the restaurant. Fire officials say since it was a standalone building, crews made quick access on the interior and fight the flames. At the same time, more firefighters battled the fire from the roof and worked to ventilate the building.
Phoenix fire officials tell us that as temperatures rise, firefighters will be taking more precautions to stay cool. "As the summer months start to heat up, we're going to be watching our water intake, making sure we're hydrated and taking the appropriate breaks," said Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Frank Keller.
No employee or firefighter injuries were reported. There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.