NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire crews are working a brush fire burning near Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road north of the Valley.
Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical spokesman, Brent Fenton, said crews arrived on scene of a fire burning in along Table Mesa Road about two miles west of the freeway. It is estimated to be about 10 acres.
Fenton said the fire appeared to be traveling north. No structures were immediately threatened by the fire. The area is very dry with dead vegetation
"The fire threat is high right now with alot of dry, dead vegetation about after all the recent rains," Fenton said.
About 40 firefighters are working the incident consisting of crews from Daisy Mountain Fire and Rescue assisted by the Phoenix and Black Canyon City firefighters, and crews from the Bureau of Land Management.
Crews are working a 1st Alarm Brush Fire 2 miles West of I-17 on Table Mesa Rd. Please be mindful of your activities as there is a large amount of dry, dead vegetation. pic.twitter.com/yFGjE9dzNf— Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) April 20, 2019
