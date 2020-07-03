PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A body of a woman was found in an apartment that caught fire Friday morning in Phoenix. The fire also left three others, two of them children, injured.
Fire officials say they were called around 9 a.m. to a three-story apartment complex near 19th and Dunlap avenues. According to Capt. Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department, there were "multiple 911 calls for heavy smoke and fire on the third floor of an apartment complex ..."
When crews arrived on the scene, they found a working fire that had multiple people trapped on balconies on the second floor of the apartment building. In addition to using hand lines to knock down the fire, Overtone said crews also put up ground ladders to those on the balconies.
Police officials say a neighbors who lives at the apartment heard a fire alarm going off and then discovered smoke coming from a second floor apartment. They kicked the door down and found two kids, an 8-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy in the burning apartment. They quickly got them out and down to arriving police officers outside the building.
Overton says the two kids were in critical condition when they were taken to a pediatric burn center. He says one adult was taken to the hospital, as well. That person had a leg injury. His or her condition was not immediately available. A fourth person refused ambulance transport to the hospital.
When fire investigators went through the apartment where they believe the fire began, they discovered the body of a 30-year-old woman. She has been identified as the mother of the two children found in the apartment, her identity has not been given. Her husband was at work at the time of the fire, police officials said.
A second-alarm assignment means the Phoenix Fire Department sent more resources to the scene. More than 100 firefighters from Phoenix and Glendale were on the scene. One of the reasons so many firefighters were sent to the scene is because of the extreme heat.
Overton said eight units were affected by the fire. Those residents are working with the Crisis Response units from the Phoenix Fire Department and the Red Cross to find other places to stay.