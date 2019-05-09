PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Fire Department battled a large fire at a house Thursday morning.
The fire broke out at about 11:30 a.m. at a home near 35th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.
[WATCH: Aerial video of large house fire in Phoenix]
Arizona's Family news chopper was over the scene where smoke was seen billowing out of the home.
Large flames could be seen as the roof collapsed.
[PHOTOS: Fire crews battle large house fire in Phoenix]
According to Capt. Jake Van Hook, firefighters found a natural gas leak at the meter that was feeding the burning fire.
Van Hook also said that the main electrical power line had burnt through and live wires were lying on the ground.
The four adults living in the house smelled the smoke and were able to escape unharmed, Van Hook said.
Firefighters were able to get control of the fire but the house was completely destroyed.
No firefighters were injured. It is not clear when and how the gas leak began.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
